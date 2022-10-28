Rutherford Co. deputies to educate parents on teen driving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is starting a new program to teach parents about educating their kids on safe driving.

School Resource Officer Chad Dodson teaches the Defense Response Improving Vehicle Education class to teens, and will be teaching this class to parents starting Friday.

The two-hour course is online, making things easy for parents.

Teen drivers ages 16 to 19 are three times more likely to be killed in a crash than drivers age 20 and older, reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The course will be offered Oct. 28, Dec. 9, Feb. 3, April 21 and May 19.

To sign-up, email Dodson at cdodson@rcsotn.org or call (615) 396-7342.