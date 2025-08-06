Rutherford Co. Schools return to class this morning with some new changes in effect

RUTHERFORD CO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students in Rutherford County Schools return to class today. Wednesday will only be a partial day of school to get students and staff into back into the flow of things.

The first full day of classes will be Friday. School administration says there's some new policies in place that parents should know.

Rutherford County Schools is following the new state law that prohibits cell phones during learning time. This state law allows students to possess cell phones, but they must be put away at all times during the instructional day. Headphones will also not be permitted during the school day.

According to Rutherford County Schools this policy will include any portable wireless device that has the capability to provide voice, messaging, or other data communication between multiple people like cell phones, laptops, tablets, and gaming devices.

Devices can be used when authorized by a teacher for educational purposes, or to manage the student’s health, including when it's being used by a student with a disability for operative assistance.

The district is also encouraging families to apply for free and reduced lunch. The application is now available. Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, students will not be permitted meal charges if their outstanding balance reaches $60.

A la carte items will also not be eligible for meal charges. If a student’s meal debt reaches $60, an alternative meal will be provided until the charges are resolved. You can find the application here.

Lastly, Rutherford County Schools are bringing new weapons detection systems to all schools. RCS will deploy the systems at all schools beginning in September.

These units are similar to what you experience when visiting sports stadiums or concert venues. Students and visitors will simply pass through these screeners each day while trained staff will monitor for potential weapons. The scanning units are being delivered, and school personnel will be trained during August. The new procedures will then go into effect in September.

High school starts at 8:30 a.m., middle school starts at 8 a.m., and elementary school starts at 7:30 a.m.

