Rutherford County Board of Education approves school rezoning plans

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday night, Rutherford County Board of Education voted to approve a school rezoning plan.

The rezoning concept maps released, according to Director of Schools Jimmy Sullivan, are meant to help move students who are in portable classrooms to under-capacity schools.

"Unfortunately, we have open seats in schools and before we can go and ask for additional funding to build more schools, we have to make sure we use the current seats that we have," Sullivan said in a video released to parents online.

Before the vote passed, parents weighed in on the decision.

"In the last five years, my district, my area has been rezoned four times. This didn't solve the problem then, yet we still continue to do the same thing in belief that this time is going to do something different," parent Charlie Eblen said.

He listed a number of reasons to oppose the new rezoning, including longer commutes, crossing dangerous railroad tracks and increased transportation costs.

"There are not any long-term benefits to this rezoning until elected leaders of our school board fight for the approvals, land purchases and funding additional schools," he said.

"It's hard to be invested when you're constantly having to worry about being rezoned," another parent, Cindy Daniel, said.

Board member Coy Young said in the meeting this rezoning can wait until more plans have been established.

"We could postpone this decision until we have more concrete information. We don't have any schools ready to open...we don't even know what our funding is going to be for our budget," board member Coy Young said.

He voted against the elementary school rezoning. Frances Rosales agreed, but only against middle and high school rezonings.

"Without the firm commitment for funding new building projects such as a new middle school, a new high school, and possibly two new editions it is not the time to pursue rezoning the middle school and high school boundary lines," Rosales said.

She said she believes a comprehensive game plan to address school's building capacity needs and to secure funding for projects is more important.

The changes will take affect in the 2025 - 2026 school year for elementary and high schools, and one year later for middle schools.

Final Vote:

Rosales, Young = no

Tidwell, Darby, Maxwell, Sharp, Bratton = yes

