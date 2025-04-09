Rutherford County commission approves new forensic center to serve families faster

Losing a loved one to a crime is never easy. In these difficult situations, families rely on forensic centers for answers and closure.

To better serve the community, the Rutherford County Commission has approved the construction of a new facility, hoping to reduce delays and provide quicker results for grieving families.

This plot of land near Weakley Lane may not look like much now, but soon, this 10-acre area will become a campus full of essential services for Rutherford County and beyond.

One of the major additions is a new $15 million Forensic Center, a project that has been in demand for over a decade, according to Commissioner Allen McAdoo.

“It’s coming from different projects that we have completed and have contingency money left over,” McAdoo said.

The urgency for this center became clear during a March 13 commission meeting.

“I would like for an 11- or 12-minute video—really a summary of the presentation from the four committees—to be shown at this time,” Commissioner McAdoo said during the meeting.

The video revealed that the Middle Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Davidson County currently provides autopsy services for more than 60 counties, causing delays in reports.

Smyrna Police Chief Jason Irvin explained why the new center is needed in the video.

“Having a forensic center in the county would give investigators the time to be there on-site, instead of going to Davidson County or driving up there and not staying as long as they might need,” Chief Irvin said.

These delays also slow down the court system, creating further frustrations, Commissioner McAdoo said.

“You’re looking at dragging on the court system, waiting for the information,” McAdoo said.

McAdoo says it will also provide results quickly to families grieving and looking for answers.

“It’s not right for a family or loved one to pass away and then the family is waiting for answers because they don’t know what caused it,” he said.

With renderings complete, McAdoo said he is growing more excited as the county moves closer to the center’s anticipated opening by the first quarter of 2027.

“This is a big step for Rutherford County,” he said.

In addition to forensic services, the new facility will provide educational opportunities for medical and forensic students, law enforcement, first responders, and more. McAdoo said people are already reaching out about employment opportunities at the center.

