Exclusive: Sky 5 tracks down missing zebra in Middle Tennessee

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — After nearly a week on the run, Ed the zebra was spotted trotting through a field near a Christiana neighborhood in Tennessee. Sky 5 captured aerial footage of the striped escapee that has become the talk of the town.

While authorities have asked people to avoid the area so Ed isn't spooked, one local family has turned the unusual situation into an adventure.

Chaney Barrera and her children have been searching for signs of the zebra in their neighborhood, something they do just for fun.

"We walk all the time," Barrera said.

But a zebra is not something they ever expected to find in their own backyard.

"It's OK if it runs in front of my house," Barrera said.

After six days on the run, Ed the zebra was spotted trotting alone through an open field, captured on video by Sky 5 helicopter. Barrera's neighbor also spotted the animal.

"He walks down here all the time. He was like, 'I spotted the zebra today.' I'm like, 'You probably did.' He was like, 'No, I got a pic from my back porch,'" Barrera said.

That's when the Barrera family decided this was the perfect opportunity to turn zebra tracking into an adventure and a learning experience.

"Every time we go out to any state park, we look at all the different animal tracking," Barrera said.

Tracking takes some knowledge and a little imagination. The family has been looking for hoofprints and other signs of the zebra's path through the field it was spotted in.

"We have a book in the house that spots what every track is and what animals. Deer, coyote, all of them have different [tracks]," Barrera said.

One of Barrera's children noted during their search: "Whatever was living in this hole must've evacuated and scared the zebra off."

For the Barreras, the unusual neighborhood visitor has created a unique experience.

"I didn't think I'd track a zebra in my neighborhood," Barrera said.

The family never imagined their regular neighborhood walks would take such a wild turn.

"We found a bunch of openings in the forest, trampled plants. But at the same time, it could've been a deer, coyote, or the zebra itself," one of Barrera's children said.

Trail cameras have now been set up to monitor the zebra's movements in the area. The healthy adult male zebra appears unharmed but is scared and confused, according to officials.

The Texas company that sold the zebra is reportedly in contact with the owner. Plans are being developed to capture the zebra safely using a tranquilizer gun from a helicopter that specializes in wildlife captures.

"I hope it gets found sometime," Barrera said.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Have you spotted Ed the zebra or other unusual wildlife in your area? Share your photos and tracking tips with our reporter at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com to help document this unique neighborhood adventure.