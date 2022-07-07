MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Rutherford County man has been charged in the shooting death of his neighbor, 58-year-old Clarence Rowden III.

54-year-old Jeffery Hayden Burris was charged with first-degree murder after an investigation into the shooting on Panther Creek Road on Wednesday.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened outside Rowden's home.

“The victim’s wife called 911 after Burris fired multiple rounds with a handgun, striking and killing Rowden,” Criminal Investigations Captain Todd Sparks said.

Paramedics responded and attempted life-saving efforts, but Rowden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burris was still at the scene when officials arrived and was detained immediately.

“Our investigation has determined that Burris is believed to be the only suspect involved in this shooting,” Sparks said. “We are still following up to determine an exact motive.”