Rutherford County offers rent, utility assistance

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn (WTVF) — Rutherford County has set up a relief fund to help residents struggling to make ends meet becuase of the pandemic.

The Rental Relief Program helps people with rent and utility bills. It's open to county residents who lost a job, had work hours cut, or experienced extra medical bills due to the pandemic.

“The adverse financial effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our community are almost unfathomable,” Mayor Bill Ketron said. “It is our hope that this rent and utility assistance makes great strides in preventing eviction and homelessness in Rutherford County.”

Funded by a federal grant, financial assistance is available for individuals making less than $46,100 a year or families of four making less than $65,860 a year.

Landlords can also apply on behalf of tenants.

Apply here, starting Monday March 8.