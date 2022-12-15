Rutherford County Safety Task Force to watch for school bus violations

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro police are going to make sure drivers follow the rules of the road Thursday when it comes to school buses. Officers will be on school buses watching for who is not stopping when the vehicle's stop sign is out.

If there is no median then everybody behind and from the opposite side of the road towards the bus should stop when a school bus stops.

According to the National Safety Council, the area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children. Drivers should be stopped far enough back to allow students to safely get on and off the bus.

Children are unpredictable. They may not be aware of hazards, and it can be difficult to see smaller children running out.

That is why the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Force is making sure students are safe with this initiative. Tennessee Highway Patrol is also participating.

Officers will be on buses both in the morning and afternoon and will also be watching for distracted driving and other violations such as texting and driving.