Rutherford County Schools delays parent responsibility zones after several parents pushback

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Schools has delayed implementing a controversial parent responsibility zone plan that would have shifted school transportation responsibilities to families living within certain distances of schools.

The plan, which most school board members approved last week, would have eliminated bus service for students in grades K through 5 who live within a mile of their school and students in grades 6 through 12 who live within a mile and a half.

Jeanie Ballard is firmly against parent responsibility zones.

"Overall, it's a bad idea," said Ballard.

Ballard's son is a bus rider, and lives 1.1 miles from his school.

"My sons' friend is on the other street. Will some kids get to ride the bus in the neighborhood, and some don't get to ride the bus in the neighborhood? It's very confusing. I don't know how they're going to do it," said Ballard.

Like many parents, Ballard has safety concerns.

"I think it's really unsafe to be walking to school," said Ballard. "With distracted drivers, people with bad intentions for our children."

On top of that, she said the plan doesn't work for working parents.

"I have to be at work at 7 o'clock, so if the bus comes at 6:45, I don't want to leave my son at school for eight or nine hours," said Ballard.

Director of Schools Jimmy Sullivan addressed parents in a video, saying the plan passed in part to address rising costs — but he acknowledged the zones may not work for every community.

"After speaking individually to school board members we recommend the proposal be tabled for a school year until we complete the study and analysis and provide further recommendation," said Sullivan.

Ballard still believes the district should explore better ways to save money.

"I'm happy that they are going to table the idea. It's just inevitable that I have to worry about this," said Ballard.

Board Members said the parent responsibility zone policy could save the district up to $3 million.

Sullivan said student safety is always his top priority, so he's tabling the plan for a year for further research and discussion.

