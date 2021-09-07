Rutherford County Schools to discuss COVID protocols, masks at tonight's board meeting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County School Board is set to meet Tuesday night to possibly adopt a mask mandate.

According to the agenda, officials will cover their COVID-19 guidelines and mask policy. The meeting is set for 5 p.m.

Data from the district, which was updated on August 30, painted a picture of what the district is dealing with in terms of COVID-19 cases and quarantine numbers.

The week of Aug. 23 through Aug. 27 saw nearly 1,500 positive cases between students and staff, and 9,832 students were quarantined at least one day. During those dates, 306 total staff were quarantined.

A data breakdown from the district shows the highest number of positive cases for both staff and students was in elementary schools. These schools deal with age groups not yet approved to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Only kids ages 12 and up are eligible.

If the district decides to adopt a mask mandate, it would join two districts in our area, Metro and Williamson County. As of Tuesday, Williamson still allows for an opt-out option in line with Governor Bill Lee's executive order. Metro does not allow for the opt-out option, defying the order while they explore legal options.