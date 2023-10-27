Rutherford County Schools to require active shooter training for substitute teachers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County School Board Member Frances Rosales knows the frustration substitute teachers can face in emergencies.

She is a substitute teacher herself — in a different district — and she remembers a time during a school lockdown when she didn't have the training to know exactly what to do.

"It's just a very scary world we're living in now, and it's so unfortunate this is where we're at as a society," Rosales said.

We first brought you Rosales' story earlier this month, when she planned to introduce a resolution to require active shooter training for substitutes — something Rutherford County Schools didn't require until Thursday night, when her idea passed unanimously.

But Rosales hasn't stopped there — she's pushing members of Rutherford County's legislative delegation to introduce a bill requiring substitute teacher active shooter training throughout Tennessee.