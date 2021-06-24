RV rentals continue to boom from pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — There's an RV sharing boom amid the pandemic.

Along Percy Priest Lake at the Elm Hill RV Resort, they've been busy. "The modern amenities are really attracting more and more people because it’s glamping, not camping," Maddi Bourgerie said.

Bourgerie works for RVshare which is a company similar to Airbnb. "Of course people are getting back to traveling, but there’s a shortage of rental cars, resorts on the coast are booking up, and things are expensive, and RV’s are still a great affordable option," Bourgerie said.

During the pandemic, some people wanted to travel safely with their family unit, so they started looking into renting or buying an RV. "We would definitely say it was an RV boom, we had more than triple the customers we had the year before," Bourgerie said.

Due to demand, Bourgerie said some people are buying RV's to rent them as a side hustle. "The average rate is around $215 a night, and up to $60,000 a year, so when looking to buy to rent you want to kind of see what is popular in your market," she said.

Owners will deliver for free in some cases or charge a fee. They can also set it up for customers who aren't familiar with them. "The most popular RV’s on our site to rent are Class C drivable, so those are ones with the shell over top," Bourgerie said.

As RVshare adapts to demand, they hope to get new hosts and customers in Music City. They have around 100,000 RV's listed on their website for rent. You can check out the one we toured here.