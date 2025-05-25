Ryman Auditorium offers free tours to Tennessee residents for Community Day Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Ryman Auditorium welcomed an estimated 2,500 - 3,000 people on Sunday for it's 11th annual Community Day.

The gathering offers locals a chance to explore the historic music venue at no cost.

Anyone with a Tennessee State I.D. could take a free self-guided tour of the iconic venue.

"It's so important for us to give back to the community, make sure they understand what we're doing and come in and see our great artifacts and just see the importance of music history and history in general that the Ryman Auditorium has had over the years," said Gary Levy, general manager of the Ryman Auditorium.

Susan and Bryan Callis from Hendersonville have attended numerous concerts at the venue but had never taken a tour until Sunday.

"There's no bad seat in the house, wherever you sit is a great seat. The sound is incredible, it is soulful," said Susan and Bryan Callis.

The Callises were impressed by the historical presentation they experienced during their visit.

"We just saw the video of how it got started, the video was great seeing the old black and white footage," said Bryan Callis.

Visitors could tour the performance space and explore exhibitions highlighting the venue's rich musical heritage, including a display focused on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

The celebration extended beyond the auditorium's famous red brick walls with outdoor music, crafts, and other activities.

"I definitely feel like a tourist because I know this place, but I still don't know the whole thing there's so much to learn here," said Bryan Alao, a Hendersonville resident touring the Ryman on Sunday.

While the Ryman is perhaps best known for country music and as the former home of the Grand Ole Opry from 1943 until 1974, the venue hosts performers across many musical genres, from Bono to the Wu-Tang Clan.

The next Community Day at the Ryman is scheduled for next spring.

Click here for more information about the Ryman Auditorium.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

