Sacrifices of veterans honored in the Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5K

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday morning, active-duty military, veterans, and supporters will honor those who have served our country and their sacrifices in the Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5K.

Those participating will carry flags, weights, or even other people on their shoulders to symbolize the burdens our veterans carry.

People can run, jog, or walk to the finish line.

The race raises money for the Wounded Warrior Project's mission to help those wounded while serving. This includes care from their hospital bedside, as well as programs like mental health counseling, long-term rehabilitative care, and career counseling.

Before the race started, Nashville had raised more than $240,000.

Event registration opens at 7 a.m., and the opening ceremony is at 7:45. The race will start immediately after the opening ceremony, around 8 a.m.

The route will take participants around the Bicentennial Capitol Mall, up James Robertson Parkway, around First Horizon Park, and back the way they came to finish where they started here at Bicentennial.

This year's race has more than 2,000 participants.

If you cannot participate but want to help by donating, you can do so on the event's webpage.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at brianna.hamblin@newschannel5.com.