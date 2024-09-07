Sacrifices of veterans honored in the Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5K

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday morning, active-duty military, veterans, and supporters will honor those who have served our country and their sacrifices in the Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5K.
Those participating will carry flags, weights, or even other people on their shoulders to symbolize the burdens our veterans carry.
People can run, jog, or walk to the finish line.
The race raises money for the Wounded Warrior Project's mission to help those wounded while serving. This includes care from their hospital bedside, as well as programs like mental health counseling, long-term rehabilitative care, and career counseling.
Before the race started, Nashville had raised more than $240,000.
Event registration opens at 7 a.m., and the opening ceremony is at 7:45. The race will start immediately after the opening ceremony, around 8 a.m.
The route will take participants around the Bicentennial Capitol Mall, up James Robertson Parkway, around First Horizon Park, and back the way they came to finish where they started here at Bicentennial.
This year's race has more than 2,000 participants.
If you cannot participate but want to help by donating, you can do so on the event's webpage.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at brianna.hamblin@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
It’s a sad reality that area animal shelters and non-profit rescue organizations face constant overcrowding -- with so many dogs, cats and other animals waiting for a forever home. Jason Lamb reports here that Metro leaders are working with those groups – including Critter Cavalry – to find solutions. I’ve fostered a dog from Critter Cavalry, so I understand the need is great. And I found my pup Domino through another local group, Proverbs Animal Rescue. Ultimately, it starts with all of us. Getting more dogs and cats spayed or neutered can help control the pet population – and ease the burden.
-Rhori Johnston