Safe Places: Volunteers needed for Wilson County storm shelters during severe weather

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Advocates in Wilson County are seeking volunteers to help operate a storm shelter during severe weather events.

The Family Life Center at Lebanon First United Methodist Church became a safe place for people to shelter during storms this spring. The facility has opened up three times since the beginning of April. On their first time opening, they reached capacity.

"We ended up having 73 people, six dogs, and a cat," said Regina Girten, executive director of the Volunteer Network.

While there's no shortage of people seeking safety during severe weather, there is a shortage of volunteers to help run the shelters. The shelters open up only when severe weather conditions deem it necessary, often when there is a tornado watch.

"Our hope would be that we would have 10 to 15 volunteers to be able to set up safe shelters in four to five different spots throughout Wilson County," Girten said.

Girten said right now, there are only enough volunteers and space to operate one shelter in Wilson County. According to Girten, becoming a volunteer requires a minimal time commitment.

"Our Volunteer Networks Disaster Preparedness Training really only takes about 45 minutes, and from there, we're able to discern if a volunteer is able to meet that commitment," said Girten. She says there is a volunteer training session planned for early June.

Church leaders were eager to offer their space as a shelter location. "It's the church's work, being open and supporting our community," said Pastor Rebecca Gwynn-Dixon, Pastor of Outreach for Lebanon First United Methodist Church.

"If you are registered as a safe shelter in the state of Tennessee, there is no liability with that. So that too, we did ask, just to make sure, and that also just makes it make sense to be able to offer this," Gwynn-Dixon said.

Local authorities emphasized that while they're working to keep residents safe during storms, these shelters couldn't operate without volunteers.

"We will have shift commanders come by and just check in. But you know, we have to have the volunteers. Without the volunteers, it's not going to happen," said Maegan Eldridge, public information officer and administrative assistant for the Wilson County Emergency Agency.

