Safe Surrender event: Turning guns into gardening tools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From countless shootings to tragic deaths in our community, we hear about violence all the time.

This weekend, there's a way you can be part of the solution.

Glencliff United Methodist Church and Kaleo Nashville Church will host a Safe Surrender event this Saturday, May 3, from 1 to 4 p.m in the parking lot of 2901 Glencliff Road.

Not only can they take a firearm off your hands, but they are teaming up with a blacksmith to turn the weapon into jewelry, art and gardening tools.

"Something like a gun can be a tool of death, and we want to see those transformed into things that really give life to the community," said Rev. Emily JoAnn Haynes with Kaleo.

"We know in the state of Tennessee that accidental gun deaths are the number one leading cause of preventable death among children — above car accidents," Haynes went on. "So we know guns are an issue at home."

Metro Police data also shows in the last three years, there have been nearly 9,000 violent crimes involving a firearm and 200 fatal shootings.

"This is a way we know these guns can be eradicated. They can be totally taken out of circulation, and they don't get used again for more harm," said Rev. Ingrid McIntyre with Glencliff United Methodist Church.

When you show up to the event, leave your gun in your trunk. Professionals will handle and check it. Then, it will be taken apart, later to be melted down and formed into something useful instead of destructive.

"Think about the guns that might be in your attic, in the top of your closet, or maybe your great-grandfather had that you just don't need anymore," suggested Rev. McIntyre.

You can stay anonymous and have the opportunity to get a $100-$200 gift certificate to Kroger or NES in exchange for your gun.

"It might be something small, but every step towards change that we take is an important step," concluded Rev. McIntyre.

You can learn how to purchase the finished items and gardening tools on the Raw Tools website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.