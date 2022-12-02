Safe Surrender gives non-violent criminals a chance to start the new year with a clean slate

NAHSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Non-violent criminals with outstanding warrants have an opportunity for a second chance.

Safe Surrender starts Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and runs through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in North Nashville.

To many it may almost sound too good to be true, but there are no requirements other than wanting to move forward with their life.

During last year's Safe Surrender, 67 people with a total of 88 outstanding warrants came, and almost all were able to go home the same day without spending time in jail.

Metro police said this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to go before a judge and receive favorable consideration on non-violent outstanding warrants, such as failure to appear in court and child support issues.

Judges from Criminal or General Sessions Court, Juvenile Court Staff, attorneys, Spanish translators, and pastors will all fill the church.

There will also be resources available to help people make better choices in their lives.

"We're trying our best to rehab the whole person. To release some of the pressure off of people who can really be helped," said Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Pastor William R. Harris

Pastor Michael Joyner of Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church said a lot of these outstanding warrants are simply due to poverty, and that is why there is an emphasis on community organizations to help.

"Not ringing in the new year with old stuff means a whole lot to many people that can celebrate these holidays with a clear mind of knowing that they don't have no more warrants on them," said Pastor Joyner.

Many people will be able to either get a new court date or even resolve their case right here.

"The reason somebody would want to do this is this is really an opportunity to get back into the court system without having to go through an arrest, a booking, processing, jailing," said District Attorney Glenn Funk.