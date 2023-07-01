Safety and enforcement in focus as boaters hit the water on Fourth of July Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In between the storms, people are still finding time to jump in a boat and head to the lake or river. It’s become a tradition for many families and friends on the 4th of July weekend.

Andrew Ostrowski, owner of Boat Rental Nashville, prioritizes safety above all else. Before taking a boat out on the water, groups must listen to his safety instructions. Ostrowski knows that failing to take safety seriously can lead to unfortunate outcomes.

"In Tennessee, anyone over the age of 13 has to be wearing life vests at all times. If you can't swim, you should 100% be wearing a life vest. We've seen that happen one too many times where people that can't swim aren't wearing a life vest," Ostrowski said.

Another concern he frequently encounters is excessive alcohol consumption among boaters.

"If you're operating the boat, you cannot be consuming alcohol out here," Ostrowski said.

Over the holiday weekend, The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will be participating in Operation Dry Water. They will actively be looking for individuals boating under the influence.

Alcohol use remains the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths. Law enforcement officers will increase patrols and raise public awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Lt. Col. Matt Majors of the Boating and Law Enforcement Division stresses that impaired operation is a preventable crime. Penalties for boating under the influence will align with DUI laws as of July 1, including jail time, fines and loss of boat operating privileges.

To support the enforcement and education initiative, the TWRA is partnering with the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

Operation Dry Water, initiated in 2009, has successfully raised public awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence.

Operating a boat with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 percent or higher is illegal in Tennessee, carrying penalties such as fines, jail time, boat impoundment and loss of boat driving privileges.

The TWRA holiday period will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30, and continue through midnight on the 4th of July, aligning with the increased boater activity expected over the Independence Day weekend.

Additionally, boaters should be cautious of storms during the weekend. Ostrowski advised seeking nearby marinas or finding cover on bridges, recommending boaters to return to the marina and wait during storms.

He emphasized the importance of paying attention behind the wheel, particularly in the presence of storms and potential debris in the rivers and lakes.