NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Safety measures have been put in place for July 4th festivities in downtown Nashville.

"Happy 4th of July,” Shelley Valsek said. "The humidity is the killer."

Shelley Valsek and veteran Jay Griffith said they've been drinking a lot of water to stay hydrated so they can celebrate the 4th.

There are mist and water bottle refill stations to help people cool down, and there are also eight first-aid stations.

Alexandra Koehn Map for July 4th

Anyone planning to watch fireworks from Broadway or the Riverfront will have to go through a metal detector. Coolers and backpacks are not allowed.

Paula Vella and her family are visiting from Canada. They noticed there were hundreds of officers in the area to protect the public.

"I feel very secure; I think it’s a great thing for safety for the whole community." Vella said, "We did see police officers walking with their guard dogs sniffing out vehicles, which I think is really necessary because the crowd here is going to be quite big."

For pedestrian safety, roads are blocked all around Broadway. After 9 p.m., the interstate by Nissan Stadium will be closed until the fireworks are done.

"We’re taking it all in — the people are so friendly, we feel very comfortable, we love the food, we love the entertainment," Vella said.