Sale brokered: New plans to replace Rivergate Mall move forward

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New plans for a $350 million project to replace the Rivergate Mall in Goodlettsville are moving forward.

Come springtime, the old mall will be demolished, later to be replaced by 340 apartment units, 105 townhomes, 80 senior living units, retail space, and a grocery store.

While some say it's ushering in a new era, others have mixed feelings about the mixed-use development.

"I'm looking forward to the upgrade," said Tony Halton, who lives nearby in Madison.

"It'll be a sad day," countered Dustin Palmer, who grew up in Goodlettsville and remembers it as a popular hangout spot.

"This was, like I said, the happening place on the weekends, and now it's like a ghost town," he said.

Friday, real estate firm Franklin Street confirmed it brokered the sale of the mall, saying the project will add jobs and vibrancy to the area. Demolition is expected to happen sometime in the spring of 2026. The project should be completed by 2029.

While the parking lot continues to sit empty, the hope is that the new space will bring people back.

"Very good for Goodlettsville," concluded Halton. "It puts Goodlettsville back on the map again, and we're looking forward to it."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.