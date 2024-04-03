Salemtown Easter Sunday shooting suspect caught and arrested in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Accused murderer Anton Rucker, is currently behind bars in Kentucky as a fugitive from Nashville. He appeared in court today and opted to waive extradition, clearing the path for his return to face charges in connection to a fatal shooting at Roasted restaurant on Garfield Street.

The 46-year-old Rucker is accused in a criminal homicide arrest warrant, alleging his involvement in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Allen Beachem, on Easter Sunday. Police say additional charges against Rucker for the non-fatal injuries of six other individuals during the incident are anticipated as the case progresses.

Authorities say on Tuesday, MNPD TITANS detectives received credible information indicating Rucker's presence at a residence in Princeton, Kentucky (Caldwell County). MNPD worked with various law enforcement agencies, including the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, Princeton Police Department, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, ATF, and TBI, to bring Rucker in.

Police say Rucker surrendered without incident. The plan is to extradite Anton Rucker back to Davidson County, but he’s also facing charges in Rutherford County for aggravated assault, and gun and drug charges.

Police say Rucker was out on bond at the time of the shooting on those charges in Rutherford County.