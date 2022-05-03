Sales for travel accessories see big spike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People are traveling more today than they did at the start of the pandemic. A study by market research firm the NPD Group finds luggage sales were up 129% over the first quarter of 2022 over the first quarter of 2021.

The business of travel is booming, and in some cases, doing better than ever.

What makes for the perfect summer vacation? Whatever the answer, the closest many got to it in 2020 was in old vacation pictures on the refrigerator.

The NPD Group said the travel accessories market took a $1.8 billion dollar loss that year.

The story's so different now, with a lot of us packing up tees, sunscreen, shades and some nice beach reading.

"That's exactly where I come in," said Susan Cavender, owner of Nashville Trunk and Bag.

Cavender's seeing the surge in revenue for all things travel.

"Over this past year, we increased by about 121%, so we're right on the money," Cavender said.

For another business that's booming, look no further than Terilynn McQuiston. She's a swimsuit creator propelled to do this from fandom of a certain brash, feminist-anthem-singing pop icon frontwoman.

"I'm inspired by Gwen Stefani and No Doubt," McQuiston said.

In fact, her brand is even named after No Doubt's fifth album, track 2.

"Hella TL is a play on No Doubt's song Hella Good," McQuiston smiled.

By even last summer, swimsuit sales nationwide soared 32% over even the pre-pandemic 2019. McQuiston said this year's shaping up to be even better.

"People are out," she said. "They've been vaccinated."

"They wanna go anywhere at any time, and they're ready today," Cavender added.

These aren't just one-tank road trips. The NPD Group said about a fourth of Americans are going to be taking their vacation photos in a spot that requires them to get there by boat or by plane.

After those 2020 numbers, Cavender and McQuiston said they're experiencing an interest in travel unlike anything they've ever witnessed.

"I don't mind it at all," smiled Cavender. "Bring it on!"