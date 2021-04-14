Salon gives free haircuts in outdoor farmers market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's not hard at a farmer's market to find all kinds of treasures, either created or grown. But in East Nashville Tuesday the focus was on something else that has particularly grown during this pandemic: hair.

Xarah Xavier and other stylists at The Hideout salon gave away free haircuts (while asking for donations) in an outdoor setting.

"There's a lot of quarantine haircuts people have been doing at home by themselves that we have to fix," Xavier said, laughing.

Realizing some may still be anxious about an indoor trim, these stylists helped bring the salon to them.