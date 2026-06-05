Salvation Army tells the history behind National Donut Day, "Donut Lassies"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a big day for all of us at NewsChannel 5. June 5 was National Donut Day for 2026. A lot of the newsroom was celebrating. What you may not know is the unexpected story behind National Donut Day.

This was it, the busiest day of the year for Norman Fox. Fox opened his Fox's Donut Den in 1973, and the first Friday of June has long been a big day. It's National Donut Day.

"As far as I know, we've celebrated it since the 70s," Fox nodded.

The National Donut Day story has a lot more history sprinkled in than what most people know. Major Bill Mockabee of the Salvation Army knows the story well.

"Happy Donut Day!" he called to some people leaving Fox's. A group of Salvation Army volunteers helping to put on a National Donut Day event outside.

It was 1917, World War I. For the Americans serving in France, the Salvation Army sent women to set up huts and get them things to write letters back to family.

"So they started to make donuts with the soldiers' helmets and lard and heating that up and providing some kind of comfort to those soldiers who were right there on the front lines," Mockabee said. "These ladies came to be known as the Donut Lassies by the soldiers they were serving. It was a reminder of home. It boosted morale."

It was in honor of these women that National Donut Day began in 1938. It was originally a fundraiser for Chicago's Salvation Army.

From there, National Donut Day has stuck.

"We just want to recognize you guys for the partnership we have," Mockabee said, presenting a plaque from the Salvation Army to Fox and his Fox's Donut Den team. "We have a plaque here for National Donut Day recognition. Grateful appreciation to Fox's Donut Den. Thank you."

There's one more detail I wanted to share about this part of history. In 1919, a song was recorded telling the Donut Lassies story. It's called Don't Forget the Salvation Army (My Doughnut Girl).

"Nobody really understands the history behind Donut Day," Mockabee said. "Nobody really thinks of the Salvation Army as the start of that. Sometimes history surprises you."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.