Salvation Army's 'A Light in the Dark Winter' meal service helps those in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A warm meal can be hard to come by for some people; so the Salvation Army is partnering with companies across Middle Tennessee to change that.

Every Tuesday through the end of April, the Salvation Army is sending out its Mobile Kitchen to serve meals to those in need as part of what it's calling Light in the Dark Winter.

It's partnered with Second Harvest Kroger and Coca-Cola to provide the meals. The organization says anyone can get a meal or volunteer.

"Just show up. No questions asked. we'll give you a warm hot meal to take with you. you can even take it to friends you know in need. just tell us how many meals you need and we'll hook you up," said Douglas Monroe.

You can view the weekly menu and locations here.