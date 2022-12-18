Sam Ridley Parkway closed after deadly car crash

Sam Ridley Parkway is shut down this morning after a deadly car crash.

Smyrna Police Department posted on Facebook that the crash took place around 5:00 a.m. in front of the Smyrna Event Center.

All lanes of traffic have been shut down and the eastbound ramp from Lowry to Sam Ridley Parkway has been closed.

Heather Kent, Public Information Officer for the Town of Smyrna, confirmed the incident took place around 4:55 a.m. Kent reports that the crash took place between two vehicles.

One person died following the crash, and another individual was transported from the scene to a hospital in the area. There is no update on the condition of the individual at this time.

Traffic is being rerouted to Threet Industrial and Nolan Dive to Murfreesboro Road. Sam Ridley Parkway is expected to reopen between 8:45 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

No other information is available at this time.