Sara Jane Moore, the woman who attempted to kill President Gerald Ford has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Sara Jane Moore, the woman who attempted to kill President Gerald Ford, died on Wednesday at a nursing facility in Franklin according to the Nashville Banner.

She was 95.

In 2024, she spoke out following the President Donald Trump assassination attempt.

