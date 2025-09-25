Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sara Jane Moore, the woman who attempted to kill President Gerald Ford has died

Sally Moore
Demetria Kalodimos / WTVF and the Nashville Banner
Sally Moore, 94, talks about former President Donald Trump's assassination attempt from a Tennessee nursing home on Sunday, July 14, 2024.
Sally Moore
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Sara Jane Moore, the woman who attempted to kill President Gerald Ford, died on Wednesday at a nursing facility in Franklin according to the Nashville Banner.

She was 95.

In 2024, she spoke out following the President Donald Trump assassination attempt.

