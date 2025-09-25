Sara Jane Moore, the woman who attempted to kill President Gerald Ford has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Sara Jane Moore, the woman who attempted to kill President Gerald Ford, died on Wednesday at a nursing facility in Franklin according to the Nashville Banner.
She was 95.
In 2024, she spoke out following the President Donald Trump assassination attempt.
RELATED: Sarah 'Sally' Moore, who tried to kill President Ford, speaks out after Trump assassination attempt
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
It's migratory season for billions of animals across the United States. That means millions of birds and butterflies will take a rest stop in Tennessee and Kentucky as they move south for winter. Tennessee state parks are working to create vital habitat for the migrating monarchs. You may be able to follow their lead around your home to help reverse a declining monarch population.
- Lelan Statom