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Saturday, April 25: Clouds, chance of a few showers today before Storm 5 Alert Monday

Clouds linger Saturday with a few afternoon showers possible. Marathon weather looks mild. Highs near 80 this weekend. Storm 5 Alert for severe weather Monday.
Saturday, April 25: Clouds, chance of a few showers today
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A frontal boundary to our North will keep clouds in the area most of the day along with the chance of a thunder shower or two this afternoon.

Otherwise, conditions look great for the St. Jude Rock 'N' Roll Marathon with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s expected Saturday morning.

Highs today will top out around 80 and once again on Sunday with mostly dry weather expected.

More unsettled weather arrives Monday, as the entire area will be under a Storm 5 Alert for the threat of strong to severe weather. A storm system is expected to move through overnight Monday that will bring chances for all forms of severe weather.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

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- Lelan Statom

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