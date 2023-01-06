Saturday marks last chance to grab a meat and three meal from Arnold's before closure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You've got two more days to enjoy a Nashville staple before it shuts its doors. Arnold's Country Kitchen on Eighth Avenue is closing on Saturday after a more than 40-year run.

Since the announcement last week people have been flocking to eat at the meat and three one last time. It's a bittersweet moment for the owners and the community, but the small business said they are proud of all they've accomplished.

Arnold's is so loved that people were even standing out in the pouring rain during the storms earlier this week to get their last bite. Those lines have since grown day by day, so be prepared to wait if you come.

Before thinking this is just another staple to leave due to development, know that's not the case here. The Arnold family said this was 100% their decision, on their terms. The property has been sold but it's unclear right now what will replace it.

The good news is that the family said this isn't the last of the famous Arnold's taste in Nashville. What will be missed until then is not just the food, but the loyal customers. Some of them have been coming for decades.

"It'll be tough. I think we've seen a lot of change in Nashville over the last few years and this definitely feels like part of it. To see another place shut down after all this time, it's sad to see," said customer Nia Pruitt.

"It's folksy. The food is great. The company is good. And it's always here, until now. It's leaving us," said customer Paul Elledge.

The family hasn't released plans yet as to what's coming in the future.