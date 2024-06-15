Watch Now
Saturday marks three years since Summer Wells went missing from her Hawkins County home

Posted at 8:00 AM, Jun 15, 2024

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday marks three years since Summer Wells went missing from her Hawkins County home.

Wells disappeared from the Ben Hill Road area of the Beech Creek community on June 15, 2021. The then-5-year-old was outside the home playing but was never seen again.

Since then, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has worked through 6,500 leads and tips, interviewed those with potential information and have searched through acres for answers.

In July 2022, Summer's father Don Wells wrote a letter directly to his daughter and her potential kidnappers. The TBI however has repeatedly said there is no evidence to support the family's claims of a kidnapping.

The initial belief was that she had wandered away from her home. Crews searched around her home and the difficult terrain but nothing was found.

Anyone with information on Summer Wells is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

