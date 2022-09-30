'Save Lick Creek' group ramps up fight against proposed plant in Primm Springs

PRIMM SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of Hickman County residents are fighting against a proposed sewer treatment plant, but others believe parts of Middle Tennessee need to expand infrastructure to accommodate growth.

In the 1800s, Cecile Allen said her family put down roots by Lick Creek in Hickman County.

"It’s wonderful," Allen said.

She first told NewsChannel5 about the proposal in January.

She's still upset that the Water Authority of Dickson County wants to build a wastewater treatment plant that would serve multiple counties.

"I’m just horrified," Allen said.

She fears it could hurt the environment due to discharge.

"I’m concerned that the wells and springs will be contaminated," Allen said.

She's part of the "Save Lick Creek" group. They have signs everywhere, and more than 2,000 members on Facebook. And now, some wealthy landowners are pumping money into the effort to stop the treatment plant from coming to town.

Alexandra Koehn Save Lick Creek sign



Water Authority of Dickson County Executive Director Michael Adams declined our on-camera interview request. They sent a statement:

"The subject Hickman County area is located at the southernmost end of the Water Authority’s service area. Under the current operating system, sewage from East Hickman County is pumped north through a pipeline under Interstate 40 and through the city of Dickson to the Jones Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. Pumping wastewater over long distances to serve expanded demand is not cost-effective, efficient or sustainable. Wastewater treatment located in the area served by the facility is generally more cost-effective and that is what will be required to provide additional needed sewer service in Hickman County."

It's possible that sewer infrastructure could pave the way for development.

"I see both sides of the fence in all reality," newly elected Hickman County Mayor Jim Bates said.

He said development is controversial in their community.

"I think there’s opportunity everywhere, but I think we need to sit down as a whole and discuss," Bates said.

The wastewater treatment plant would need to be approved by the state. We reached out to TDEC for an update on that. No public hearings have been scheduled.