SBA adds counties to disaster declaration in Kentucky

Posted at 10:48 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 23:48:02-04

SEVERAL MORE COUNTIES HAVE BEEN ADDED TO THE SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION'S DISASTER DECLARATION IN KENTUCKY. — Several more counties have been added to the Small Business Administration's disaster declaration in Kentucky.

The declaration covers residents and businesses impacted by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from February 27 - March 14.

The following counties are included:

The disaster declaration covers Anderson, Boyd, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford in Kentucky, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Allen, Barren, Bell, Bourbon, Boyle, Butler, Carter, Casey, Edmonson, Elliott, Garrard, Harlan, Henry, Knox, Lewis, Logan, McCreary, Menifee, Mercer, Montgomery, Nelson, Owen, Pike, Rowan, Russell, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Washington, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe in Kentucky; and Lawrence and Scioto in Ohio; and Wise in Virginia; and Mingo and Wayne in West Virginia.

The bolded county names below are newly added to this declaration or have changed categories. That means that residents of a county that was previously a "contiguous" county, but is now a "primary" county, are eligible for all SBA disaster loans, including disaster loans for homeowners and renters.

