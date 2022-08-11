Scammer who posed as made-up Sheriff's Department worker 'Debra Cook' now identified, sought by authorities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have issued a warrant for 38-year-old Sarah Jane Hamilton for her alleged involvement in a scam that tricked victims into paying a "fine" upon fear of arrest.

Hamilton allegedly pretended to be a woman named "Debra Cook," and claimed to work for the Sheriff's Office.

The scam involved a male voice calling victims, claiming to be from the Sheriff's Office, demanding $4,200 cash to prevent arrest.

One victim was told a warrant was out for his wife, and he met with the scammers, thinking the call was legitimate.

Hamilton met the victim in a downtown courtyard in Nashville, collected the cash payment and left under the ruse that she was going to make copies of the paperwork. She never returned.

The victim took her photo with a cell phone before she left, leading police to be able to confirm her identity.

Hamilton has green eyes and brown hair, is 5'5" and weighs 170 pounds. Anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Police would also like to remind the public that no member of law enforcement will ever solicit money. They urge caution when giving personal information to someone who is not a confirmed, trusted source.

Victims of fraud may also contact the MNPD Fraud Unit at 615-862-7594 with questions or concerns surrounding this or other scams.