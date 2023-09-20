Scattersville Public School to be considered for National Register of Historical Place

SUMNER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A building in Sumner County that used to be a school for Black students during segregation will be considered for the National Register of Historic Places Wednesday.

It is in the heart of Scattersville, which is a town in Sumner County where freed slaves built their homes after the Civil War.

Scattersville Public School was created in 1928 because children were not allowed to go to the nearby white public school in Portland.

The building is now used as a community center.

Lashonda Padgett did the work to submit the building to be considered by the State Review Board Meeting Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. to join the register of historic places.

Padgett's grandmother, Helen Key, better known as "Mama Helen," attended, then later took care of Scattersville Public School and collected old pictures of the building.

Padgett does not want the history of the school and her grandmother's work to be forgotten.

"I know my grandmother would be so proud...and she's really the real reason I started this. She would really be proud," said Padgett.

Wednesday's meeting will be held at the Tennessee Historical Commission and can be watched virtually.

It is one of three submissions being considered.