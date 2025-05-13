Scholarship honors young Covenant School victim Hallie Scruggs, creating a legacy of hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The first-ever Hallie Ladelle Scruggs Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to a rising Nashville fourth grader.

Summer Denson received the scholarship, which honors the memory of 9-year-old Hallie Scruggs, one of six people killed during the March 27, 2023 mass shooting at The Covenant School.

The scholarship was established at Christ the King School, where more than 20 members of Hallie's extended family have attended over the years, including her great-uncle and great-aunt.

"We are firm believers that there can be something good that comes out of tragedy," said Mark Scruggs, Hallie's great-uncle.

For nearly 90 years, Christ the King School has helped make Nashville feel small and connected, even as the city has grown.

"It seems like everybody is related in one way, shape, or form, or went to school with each other, whether it was here at Christ the King or another catholic grade school," Alan Mila, the school's principal, said.

Denson, the rising 4th grader at Christ the King School, is said to embody a Christian spirit and have an enthusiasm for learning like Hallie did.

"We felt so surprised and honored when they said Summer's name," said Paige Denson, Summer's mother. "To be able, in such darkness, to create a scholarship in memory of their precious child, how brave and how touching."

Christ the King School Summer Denson receiving her award from Chuck Scruggs, Hallie's grandfather.

As it turns out, the families have a deep connection. Hallie's great-grandmother Ladelle Scruggs was close friends with Margie St. Charles Francescon '48, Summer's great-grandmother. They were both mothers of students who attended the school in the 60s, 70s, and 80s with 15 children between them.

"I had cousins and family members texting, and they said, you know, how proud those who have gone before us would be," Denson said.

Mark Scruggs reflected on words spoken at Hallie's eulogy: "I remember him saying this at her eulogy, we only have our children on borrowed time. They're only here for a short time because they always end up going back to God to Jesus."

A fishing tournament to raise money for next year's scholarship is scheduled for Saturday, May 24. Those interested can sign up to fish in the fundraiser or simply donate to the scholarship.

"It's just for Hallie. It's just to keep Hallie's legacy going," said Mary Jane Lisle Scruggs, Hallie's great-aunt.

Hallie Ladelle Scruggs Memorial Scholarship

The Hallie Ladelle Scruggs Memorial Scholarship is a full scholarship established by the Scruggs and Lisle families, both legacy families with children who attended Christ the King School (CKS) from 1940 to 2018, in loving memory of Hallie Ladelle Scruggs, who was a rising fourth grader at the time of her passing.

The scholarship is for a rising fourth-grade student at Christ the King School who exemplifies a Christian spirit by modeling Christ-like behavior in their interactions with classmates, faculty, and staff, both inside and outside the classroom. The ideal recipient demonstrates a sense of wonder, joy, and enthusiasm for school, and is described as fun, energetic, and fond of sports.

Candidates for the scholarship are nominated by members of the faculty. Final selection is made through a review process conducted by the Head of School, Business Manager, and Advancement Director.

Do you know of other memorial scholarships or community initiatives creating positive change from tragedy? Share your story ideas with me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com. I'm always looking to highlight more examples of hope and healing in our community.

