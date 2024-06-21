Scholarship to address teacher shortage expands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Who is teaching our kids? It's a question on the minds of many parents as our state deals with an ongoing teacher shortage, with more than one thousand teacher vacancies across Tennessee.

But now, a scholarship meant to help attract future teachers has expanded to more universities than ever before.

Last year, the legislature passed a bill to create the Tennessee Future Teacher Scholarship, to help those wanting to become teachers pay for school.

To qualify, the teacher would then teach a subject with a critical shortage of teachers like middle grades or special education, or teach in a distressed or at-risk county in Tennessee.

But not all universities could participate under the plan the legislature came up with, including WGU Tennessee -- A private, non-profit online university that came to Tennessee in 2013 as part of former Gov. Bill Haslam's goal to have 55% of Tennesseans earn a college degree.

But that changed with a change to the scholarship the legislature passed this year.

Now, WGU Tennessee wants its students to know about the scholarship, all to help fill the teacher pipeline in all counties across the state, no matter if the classes that get them there are in person or online.