6 people injured in crash involving School bus, WeGo bus and two vehicles along Elm Hill Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus, WeGo Bus and two vehicles near the 3000 block of Elm Hill Pike.

Nashville Fire Department says six people were injured in the crash, including three children aboard the private school bus.

One adult was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The two other people injured had non life-threatening injuries.

All the other children on the bus were reunited with their parents. The parents were then given the option to take them to a doctor or the emergency room.

The call came in to dispatch just before 7 o'clock Tuesday morning.

NewsChannel5 has reached out to WeGo for more information involving the bus.