School districts are experiencing delays due to winter weather, check the latest here

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two counties are experiencing delays due to winter weather in the area!

At this time, Clay and Jackson counties are running on a two hour delay.

We will update as closures come in.

