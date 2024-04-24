School districts around Tennesseee respond to bill allowing teachers to carry weapons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The bill to allow some Tennessee teachers to carry a gun at school advanced on Tuesday and is on the Gov. Bill Lee's desk.

HB 1202/SB 1325 has drawn heavy attention from parents, teachers, students and law enforcement. The bill would allow specially-trained teachers to carry handguns in their classrooms. Under the bill, parents would not know whether their child's teacher was armed or not.

People told us their feelings about the arming teachers bill going to the governor's desk.

The bill was revived this session and passed the Senate earlier this month. It passed the House today by a vote of 68-28. It was largely along party lines. Only four Republicans voted against it including Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin. The bill now goes to the Governor. He can sign it, veto it, or allow it to become law without his signature.

We've gathered responses from school districts on the matter. If your district is missing, that means we just haven't received a response or they are waiting until after the Governor's office reviews.

Metro Nashville Police:

We will revisit after the Governor's Office considers.

Metro Schools:

We have a strong relationship with the Metro Nashville Police Department and agree that it is safest for only approved active-duty law enforcement officers to carry weapons on campus. This has been our consistent practice at MNPS, and we have no intention of changing it.

Rutherford Co. Schools:

We’ve seen that the House passed the bill today and it is headed to the Governor’s office for review, but we do not have a decision yet on how this would apply to Rutherford County Schools, if it were to become law.

Stewart Co. Schools:

It is too early in the process to make a decision or comment on whether or not we will implement the law in our system. Our school board will be a vital part in making this decision.

Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools:

We are continuously monitoring legislative actions, but as with all legislation, we will await until the bill is signed into law and we receive guidance from TDOE, TN SBE, TDOS, or other agencies before proceeding with considering or developing any local policies in accordance with the law. In CMCSS, we have a strong partnership with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), and other law enforcement agencies, and have armed MCSO SROs in all our schools, with more than one in our larger schools, who provide guidance, support, and security. We understand the uncertainty in the community around this bill and the mixed emotions of support and concern from families. As with all school safety laws, we will work in concert with MCSO and other law enforcement and emergency management agencies. Until we receive official guidance, we don’t have any comments on the bill or whether it will or will not apply to CMCSS.

Lewis Co. Schools:

Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) has attorneys on staff that tend to give guidance when these new laws are passed. The Board and I will look at their guidance as well as discuss this with our Board attorney.

Trousdale Co. Schools:

At this time we would like to see the law and analyze the implications before making any decisions or comments.

Coffee Co. Schools:

There are not any plans to move forward with this MOU option at this time in Coffee County Schools.

Robertson Co. Schools:

No official response to offer. Will have to review the legislation and related rules before any decision.

Warren Co. Schools:

We have not had the chance to fully study the aspects of the bill that was passed. After we have the chance to do that, then we will have discussions with the board and our staff before deciding a way forward.

Maury Co. Schools:

Superintendent Ventura has not reviewed the legislation and has no comment at this time.

Cannon Co. Schools:

No decisions have been made at this time.

Wilson Co Schools:

We really don't have anything to offer at this time. It will likely be discussed at upcoming school board meetings with the director and board body.

We will update you as more responses are available.