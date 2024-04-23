Bill to allow arming Tennessee teachers with guns heads to the governor's desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that would allow for arming Tennessee teachers with guns is heading to Gov. Bill Lee's desk.

HB 1202/SB 1325 has drawn heavy attention from parents, teachers, students and law enforcement. Simply, the bill would allow teachers who are approved to carry handguns in their classrooms. As it's written, parents wouldn't know if their child is sitting in classrooms with a firearm.

This bill has been on hold for a year. Originally, this bill was created by Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, and Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta, in January 2023.

"I think we need this bill," Williams said. "It's not about an SRO or faculty member. It's to create a deterrent. Because we all know the deterrent is the greatest value we can add at this point. It would be hard to keep our kids secure because the hearts of men are broken. It's one of these gun-free zones where people know they can take advantage of folks."

Movement on the bill stalled when the Senate Judiciary Committee abruptly closed after The Covenant School shooting that left six dead — including three 9-year-olds. In the aftermath, lawmakers battled with whether to address firearm legislation. Ultimately, Republicans said legislating about guns after the mass shooting was too emotionally charged. That stoked the fire for the Tennessee Three, where three Democratic lawmakers stood on the House floor in protest of gun violence. Two lawmakers were expelled but have since been voted back into the legislature.

However, despite the expulsion measures in 2023, the bill to arm teachers kept moving into the House until it was placed on the desk, which meant it was put on hold.

Legislative assemblies are two years long, and the Senate started pushing it forward again on the one year of The Covenant School shooting.

When items land on the governor's desk, the governor can sign them, let them become law after 10 days or veto them. A Tennessee governor rarely vetoes bills brought by a supermajority of his party. Gov. Bill Haslam barely used his veto power.

The fight over the bill

House Democrats tried 16 different ways to amend the bill.

All those amendment efforts failed on party lines.

Some of their amendments included allowing parents to know if their child’s teacher is carrying a weapon.

“This bill is insane,” Rep. Justin Jones, D-Memphis, said. “For God's sake, you don't hear. You should be ashamed. You hold our state at gunpoint. May democracy see you out of your seats.”

Other Democratic lawmakers were worried about liability and insurance costs for school districts if teachers were carrying weapons. Others quipped this would bring forth collateral damage, and that this bill would give a “pop gun to go up against a weapon of war.”

Lawmakers also apologized to the Covenant families in the gallery. Covenant families have lobbied against some of the pieces in this bill.

“This is what we are going to do in reaction to teachers and children being murdered in a school," Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville, said. "Our reaction is to throw more guns at it. What’s wrong with us?”

One member of the gallery was taken out by the Tennessee Highway Patrol for screaming, “This is insane.”

House Speaker Cameron Sexton twice warned the House gallery he could remove them.

What it would take for teachers to have guns in their classrooms

For those wanting to carry, they will have to go through several steps to do so.

Teachers wanting to carry will have to have:



written authorization from the superintendent and principal and law enforcement complete 40 hours of basic training in school policing and 40 hours of POST commission-approved training that is specific to school policing each year in order to keep the authorization must obtain a background check undergo a psychological exam conducted by a Tennessee-licensed psychologist

Metro Nashville Public Schools told us it's not likely they will allow armed teachers.

"We have a strong relationship with the Metro Nashville Police Department and agree that it is safest for only approved active-duty law enforcement officers to carry weapons on campus," MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted said. "This has been our consistent practice at MNPS, and we have no intention of changing it."

What does the governor think?

Gov. Lee indicated recently he supported the general idea, but said the details are everything with this bill.

"It's very important what the details of that legislation would look like. I'm open to the idea. But very dependent on the details," Lee told reporters.

Lee said before he took office he was open to having teachers armed in classrooms. While on the campaign trail in 2018, Lee was quoted as saying arming teachers is a "cost-effective way for taxpayers to protect our children." This came after the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others.

Even then, Gov. Lee said he would only be open to that kind of measure.

Lee has talked less about guns since The Covenant School shooting when he failed to garner enough support to enact an extreme order of protection legislation that would allow a judge to remove weapons from those experiencing mental distress. After he declared a special session dedicated to public safety, very few bills passed to address firearms.

How long have we been talking about arming teachers?

Aside from this bill, lawmakers have tried to push this through for some time.

During the August special session, the House had a four-hour committee meeting to try to hash out details of allowing guns on campuses. It failed.

Williams ran this bill previously in 2019. At the time, he said conversations with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police made him change his mind.

Another measure failed in the House in 2018, where former Rep. David Bryd brought a bill for allowing arming teachers in rural districts without school resource officers.

However, the state has steadily provided funding SROs throughout the years. Just last year, Gov. Bill Lee and the General Assembly included a one-time, non-recurring investment of $40 million in public school security grants for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget. It also included $140 million for SROs. The total package for school safety was $240 million.

In 2018, Gov. Lee signed a $30 million legislation to fund SROs in the state.

Out of those funding initiatives, all 95 counties in Tennessee received funding for SROs expenses through the department. Through the grant program, the state has given $98.4 million in funding.

Only one county in the state has no SROs at a school full-time.

How the gallery reacted

Protestors have moved outside the House and are loudly voicing dissent. Watch in the video below.

protestors chanting "vote them out"