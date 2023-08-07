School is starting up again. What's keeping everyone safe?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the start of a new school year, safety is a big concern across all counties.

After the tragic events of the Covenant School Shooting in March, Governor Bill Lee included a one-time only investment of $40 million in public school security grants for the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget. Metro Schools are working on a plan, due September 29, for the money. It must be approved by the state before the funds can be used.

But what is already in place?

After the most recent MNPS board meeting on July 25, a new policy and several new drills were adopted surrounding school safety.

The new policy is a required Threat Assessment Team.

"The team shall document all behaviors and incidents deemed to pose a risk to school safety, or that resulted in an intervention, and shall provide the information to the Director of Schools," the policy states.

There are also two new drills listed in addition to the armed intruder drill— an incident command drill and an emergency safety bus drill.

On top of these school-instated initiatives for safety, there is other new legislation that contributes to children's well-being and safety in the classroom, should a violent incident occur.

Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly passed Public Acts Chapter 367 (2023), which requires active shooter training for every licensed, armed security guard who provides security or patrol in schools. The Act is for public, private, public charter and church-related schools, and it went into effect on July 1, 2023.

There is also an amendment that went into effect on July 1, which makes it so that if a student threatens mass violence on school property or at a school-related activity, they are in violation of a zero tolerance offense and will be expelled for at least one year. The amendment defines mass violence as "an act which a reasonable person could conclude would lead to serious bodily injury or death of two or more persons."

These measures to prevent violence in schools are already in place in Nashville, and more are coming.

Sean Braisted, Executive Officer for Communications with Metro Nashville Public Schools, said some of the safety measures that they are working towards include safety film on the windows in school buildings and patrol officers outside of school buildings where Security Resource Officers are not able to be present.