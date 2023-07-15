MNPD is too understaffed for SROs in elementary schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a topic that has ignited a debate across Tennessee and the country: what is the best way to keep schools safe?

Recently, more state funding became available for local police departments to hire additional School Resource Officers (SROs). Since then, the issue has gained significant attention.

The funding allows districts to apply for up to $75,000 per school year to cover salary and benefits for one full-time SRO. This would make $5.2 million available to the MNPD.

However, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has taken a different approach, opting not to apply for all the funds available to them.

MNPD Chief John Drake understands the importance of student safety within schools, but it's hard to staff every school with an SRO.

"We just don't have enough officers to staff all 70 Elementary schools with SROs," Chief Drake said.

Despite concerns raised by some, Chief Drake emphasizes his department's commitment to school safety and dispeled doubts surrounding their dedication.

For the upcoming school year, MNPD plans to introduce SROs for the first time in all public high schools and middle schools.

"We will be bringing 60 officers to the school resource officer program, staffing in all 45 high schools and middle schools for the first time," Chief Drake said.

Each high school will have two SROs, due to their larger size. Nevertheless, the chief acknowledges the continued shortage of officers, leaving a gap in providing SRO coverage for every elementary school.

With 530 square miles to patrol in Davidson County, Chief Drake says it's hard to fulfill the demands of staffing SROs in all elementary schools.

The department is applying for a little over $3 million in the grant money, which will cover the cost of SROs in middle and high schools.

"We're applying for the maximum amount of funding available, which would be $3.375 million. This grant funding will be for full time SROs. We can't ask for grant funding where we don't have full time staff. We have asked here recently if they can fund the School Rapid Response Team, and also the Safe School Safety Initiative for the upcoming year. That will be an additional $2 to $3 million and we're waiting for that answer, hopefully sometime next week. So we'll continue to do what we need to do for schools," Chief Drake saidd.

Some have speculated that Chief Drake and Governor Lee are at odds over this decision. Chief Drake affirms that this is not the case.

"He did say he thought every school should have an SRO, and I don't disagree, but he understands with staffing and other measures what we have to do. I think he feels comfortable with the plans in place," Chief Drake said.

Despite the current limitations, Chief Drake remains optimistic about increasing the number of officers and expects to be fully staffed by 2024.

In the meantime, he assures the community that elementary schools will not be left unguarded. Volunteer officers will work overtime, joining officers from precincts, investigative units, and those willing to work extra hours to ensure schools remain safe. Additionally, the department's rapid response team will be on standby.

"We're invested in our school system, and we're invested in keeping our kids safe, and we will continue to be innovative to do what we can to keep schools safe," Chief Drake said.

The MNPD said the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training for some 8,500 Metro Nashville Public Schools staff, conducted by two dozen MNPD instructors, will take place over a three-day period in early August.

Also, the MNPD-sponsored School Safety Summit, specifically designed for and open to those responsible for the safety of students in a school setting, is scheduled for July 17-19 at Christ Presbyterian Church in Nashville.

Anyone in the mid-state with specific school safety responsibilities can register for the summit by emailing schoolsafety@nashville.gov.