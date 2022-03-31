School Patrol: Antioch Middle School students explore tech careers thanks to STEAM grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Antioch Middle School, things are rolling right along in Tomas Yon's class. That's because Yon, along with 4 other public school teachers, was awarded part of a more than $15,000 grant to be used to advance a STEAM curriculum.

The class is open to students who excel. And while the students are serious about learning, sometimes, it just seems like fun.

Among the equipment provided by the Dell Nashville grant are Drones and even podcast equipment, giving the students a head start in a technologically advancing world.

Five local schools have been provided with this "STEAM innovation" grant for their students. The recipients of the grant were selected by an impartial panel of community and non-profit leaders.

