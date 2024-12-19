School Resource Officer starts food drive to feed food-insecure families over Christmas break

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Rutherford County School Resource Officer started a food drive for homeless families in Rutherford County over Christmas Break.

Although there was some effort to do so last year, Summer Higgins, who primarily works at Walter Hill Elementary School, made a big push to feed her students this Christmas.

"It breaks my heart to think of one of them hurting," she explained. "[I'll do] anything that helps these kids out to make sure they're not going to bed hungry."

The Rutherford County School System says around 1,400 students are homeless or don't have consistent housing, which can be an issue over a 2-and-a-half-week break.

"Breakfast, lunch, they can get at school, they don't have any of those resources [over break]. So there's a greater need during breaks to send them home with additional food," explained James Evans, the chief communications officer with RCS.

With the help of other SROs, Summer will deliver the goods all this week.

If you want to help, you can donate non-perishable and shelf-friendly items to the Sheriff's Office on New Salem Highway.

Here are some ideas of food donations:



canned tuna

chicken in pop-top or vacuum-packed cans

Single-serve microwaveable macaroni and cheese

pastas

Hormel Compleats Meals

Pop-Tarts

ramen noodles

Anything not delivered to families over Christmas break will be saved for next year.

