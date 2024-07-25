School supplies add up quickly. Shopping at a thrift store could save your family a lot of money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At the end of a season marked by costly camps and vacations, we know parents are spending a lot of money to prepare their kids for school.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average American family can expect to spend $874.68. That accounts for clothing, shoes, school supplies and electronics. While the total is $15 less than in 2023, which was the highest amount in the history of the survey, this year's total is the second-highest figure on record.

For families shopping for K-12 students, NRF said to plan $309.35 on average for electronics, $253.29 for clothing and accessories, $141.62 for school supplies and $170.43 for shoes.

Since we know students are not required to return to school with new clothing and electronics, we focused on supplies.

Most teachers create a list of supplies they want each student to bring in for individual or communal use. We took a school supply list created by an elementary school teacher at a Metro Nashville Public School to Smart Art and Craft Supplies in Donelson. The thrift store sells donated materials at a fraction of the cost. For example, we found pencils for 10 cents and highlighters for a quarter.

"We got good kids stuff here — good back-to-school stuff. Good crayons. We've got markers and glue and everything," said Brandon Brownell of the retail team.

The one-of-a-kind store is also a vocational center for adults with intellectual disabilities.

This is a breakdown of some common school supplies' prices at big box stores.

If you prefer Amazon, that site bundles most school supplies.

If saving time is most important to you, some stores like Target let you search your teacher's supply list online and the retailer will automatically fill your cart.

This Friday, July 26, also starts Tennessee's tax-free holiday on school supplies, clothing and computers. That means you can save nearly 10% on items priced $100 or less.

How do you keep your family's back-to-school costs in check? Email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.