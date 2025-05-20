Watch Now
Schools closing in Middle Tennessee early because of severe weather outlook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ahead of severe weather this afternoon, some school districts dismiss their students early.

Here is who is closing early:

  • Bedford County Schools — closing two hours early
  • Franklin County Schools — 1 p.m.
  • Giles County Schools — 1 p.m.
  • Lawrence County Schools — 1 p.m.

We will update this list if more schools close.
