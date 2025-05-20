Schools closing in Middle Tennessee early because of severe weather outlook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ahead of severe weather this afternoon, some school districts dismiss their students early.
Here is who is closing early:
- Bedford County Schools — closing two hours early
- Franklin County Schools — 1 p.m.
- Giles County Schools — 1 p.m.
- Lawrence County Schools — 1 p.m.
We will update this list if more schools close.
