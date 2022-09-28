Sculpting local World War II hero, memorializing memory: new project honors the brave, the fallen

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the city of Franklin's popularity and population continues to grow, not surprisingly, leaders have their eyes toward the future. But they don't want to forget the past. The city's history is best known for its role in the Civil War.

But a new project will memorialize locals who fought a different battle — through the image of one man.

And it's tied to a specific spot in Five Points downtown, just outside the old Presbyterian Church — founded on Main Street 180 years ago: the rock wall surrounding the church. It's an important part of a Franklin story that dates back to the 1940s and World War Two. Franklin's population was barely 4,000, and like many small towns, citizens dutifully joined the war effort. Many of their men signed up and shipped out.

Including Jimmy Gentry.

His sons Scott and Allen Gentry know the story well. "There was a bus that came through I guess once a week, and when it was your time, you went and sat on that wall." Scott Gentry reflects. Thanks to their father, scores of others know the stories, too.

Jimmy Gentry is practically a household name in Williamson County, at least for those who've lived in the area for a while. The patriarch of the Gentry family and owner of the popular seven-generation Gentry Farm off Highway 96 passed away in April 2022 at age 96. However, his story and impact on countless lives continues.

After returning from the war, Gentry stayed in Franklin and became a successful football coach at Battle Ground Academy, Brentwood Academy and Franklin High School. He quickly gained a reputation as a community leader, storyteller and willing volunteer.

"He was always thinking of others," son Scott Gentry said. "The most selfless person I've ever known. That's why he would probably shun most of this!"

As the years passed, Jimmy Gentry began to share his experiences on the front lines of Europe and exposing the deeply emotional toll of a gruesome war on unassuming young men from small towns all across the country. That includes his role in helping to free desperate prisoners from the notorious Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany. Gentry even wrote a book detailing what he saw.

"If he hadn't kept that story alive, they wouldn't know about the rock wall," son Allen Gentry says.

That rock wall is where a planned memorial will be erected as a tribute to all the boys who sat there — excited and undoubtedly anxious about traveling so far away to fight for their country. Sadly many did not return, including Jimmy Gentry's older brother David who was killed fighting in Italy.

"That was his hero early on, before the ones what he knew got on that bus and left for camp... and never came back," Scott Gentry remembers.

The idea for a statue first came to Franklin Alderman Brandy Blanton, who listened to Jimmy Gentry tell stories from his swing on the Gentry Farm.

"There was a new public arts commission being formed in Franklin and I was thinking about public art, and just one day I thought, 'we need a statue of Jimmy sitting on the rock wall!'" said Blanton.

That light bulb moment gained momentum with the group Leadership Franklin and Franklin Tomorrow, spearheading a fundraising drive to pay for a unique sculpture: Jimmy Gentry sitting on a bench ready to tell not only his story, but also the stories of so many others.

"His image signifies all of those boys," Blanton said. "I think because Jimmy is such a recognizable figure, it makes sense that he be the one that draws attention to what so many people did on this, as he called it, rock fence."

Gentry's family gave their blessing, and volunteers from Leadership Franklin got to work. They enlisted help from the group Franklin Tomorrow, and received initial approval from city leaders.

"Daddy always said the real heroes in the war were the ones that sat on the wall in front of the Presbyterian Church... the heroes were the ones that never came back," Allen said.

"I think he would understand that he represented thousands, and that's what he tried to do: represent the ones who couldn't speak, that were gone," Scott said.

When funded, Clarksville sculptor Scott Wise will create the bronze work of art. The goal is to unveil the piece in the spring of 2023.

If you'd like to give to the effort, you can learn more and make a tax-deductible donation on the Franklin Tomorrow website here.

