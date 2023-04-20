Search continues for driver who hit 5 children crossing Horton Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are asking for the public's assistance in their search for the driver of a vehicle who hit five children on Horton Avenue last month before fleeing the scene.

The five children, ranging in age from 5 to 10 years old, were crossing Horton Avenue at the intersection of 12th Avenue South on March 19 when the driver of a sedan accelerated to turn right, striking the children.

Metro police reported at the time of the crash that the vehicle was described as "a brownish older sedan" and witnesses to the crash saw the sedan was occupied by two females. One of the children who was hit says she recalls the driver and passenger of the car laughing before driving off.

Metro police says the driver of the sedan continued southbound headed towards Wedgewood Avenue.

A 6-year-old and 9-year-old who were struck by the sedan were taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

See previous: 5 Nashville children hit by vehicle while crossing the road in Edgehill