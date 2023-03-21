5 Nashville children hit by vehicle while crossing the road in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A hit-and-run in Edgehill left several children injured, including two who had to be hospitalized.

Briana Wigfall's son is still recovering from his injuries.

Briana said her 6-year-old son Lukas, siblings and cousins were hit by what witnesses described as a brownish older sedan.

"He’s hurting in places that you can’t even see," Wigfall said.

The group of children — ranging in ages 5 to 10 years old — were on the way to Smoothie King Sunday evening around 7:30 when they were struck.

"We let them go as long as they’re in a group and together. They know how to watch for cars. They know the rules. They’ve been doing it for the longest," Shaquana Wigfall said.

According to the police, witnesses saw a sedan occupied by two white females hit the five juveniles while traveling eastbound on Horton Avenue.

They said the suspect vehicle had a green light, but witnesses say the children “may” have walked across the road when they were supposed to.

"She told us to walk, and then when we got to the middle of her car, she ran us over," 10-year-old Halo Wigfall said.

Halo sustained some injuries while out. She remembers the driver and passenger laughing before taking off from the scene.

“I was mad, and I was sad. At the same time, I was still worried about my cousins because they are all smaller than me," Halo said.

The Edgehill area is very walkable with several crosswalks. The Wigfalls want drivers to pay more attention.

"This is their neighborhood. They’re doing their part by being proper pedestrians, so the drivers need to do their part," Briana said.

All the kids are expected to be OK, but the family hopes this driver is caught.

They say it’s wrong for someone to hit five kids and leave the scene.

Police are still looking for the driver. The family hopes police can use some surveillance video to track down the sedan.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the police.