Search continues for wanted man from Couchville Pike area

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Couchville Pike area resident Jorge Reyes, 43, is wanted for the murder of Rigoberto Riso Hernandez, 35, on Sunday morning. Wilson County residents were sent a safety alert to watch for the wanted man, who is still on the run.

Hernandez was shot multiple times, according to Detective Sgt. Steve Craig of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Reyes worked in the construction industry in Middle Tennessee. He and Hernandez knew each other for a long time and appeared to be good friends leading up to the event.

“Through multiple interviews, we were able to ascertain the identity of the suspect and at that point, we began a search of the area of his last known location,” Craig said.

Reyes was entered into the National Crime Information Center and sheriff's deputies from both Wilson and Rutherford Counties searched for him through K9 units, drones, and Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopters.

“The only other known family members the suspect has are in Texas and Mexico,” Craig said. “We feel he may be headed toward those family members.”

Anyone with information about Reyes' current location is asked to call the sheriff's office dispatch at 615-898-7770.

Detectives will continue to review the evidence collected at the crime scene.